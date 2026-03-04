Top political brass gets in-camera briefing on regional security situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders and representatives of political parties to brief on regional security situation, Islamabad, March 4, 2026. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Parliamentary leaders briefed on Afghanistan, Iran developments.

PM "informs attendees about his contacts with ME leadership".

Participants praise diplomatic efforts for regional peace: PM Office.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasised the need for national unity and solidarity while chairing a meeting of parliamentary parties' leaders and representatives of political parties to brief them on the regional security situation.

The participants were given an in-camera briefing on the Pakistan-Afghanistan situation, developments concerning Iran, conflict in the Middle East and the Gulf region and Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.

Sources told Geo News that the participants were also briefed on the country's security situation, with political leadership taken into confidence over key developments.

They added that PM Shehbaz also informed participants of the huddle about his recent contacts with leadership in the Middle East and shared details of diplomatic engagements undertaken during the recent regional tensions.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders of the political parties expressed their views openly, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They appreciated the diplomatic efforts being made by Pakistan for the regional peace, and stressed the need to further intensify them, besides presenting their suggestions for the future course of action.

All participants reaffirmed their strong resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

They also appreciated the prime minister's initiative of taking all the political leadership into confidence in the broader national interests and thanked him.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar told Geo News that a proposal had been put forward to convene a joint sitting of parliament to deliberate on developments concerning Afghanistan and the Middle East.

He added that it had been suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would jointly brief lawmakers from both the opposition and treasury benches on the prevailing international situation and Pakistan's role within the evolving regional landscape.

Prominent figures, who attended today's briefing, include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, along with federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attaullah Tarar, also attended the session.

The Middle East conflict triggered by US and Israel's attacks on Iran, leaving its top officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred. ​

Alongside regional developments, Pakistan continues to face threats from cross-border terrorism originating in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani armed forces are conducting ground and aerial operations under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, focusing on Afghan Taliban elements and Fitna al-Khawarij militants involved in cross-border attacks.

The operation was launched on February 27 in response to unprovoked actions by Afghan Taliban fighters along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.