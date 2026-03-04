Peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan hinges on Taliban regime ending terrorists support: CDF Munir

Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with troops during Wana visit. — Screengrab via ISPR

Field Marshal Munir visits Wana to review Western border security: ISPR.

Says COAS Munir briefed on Operation Ghazab lil-Haq during visit: ISPR.

CDF Munir interacts with officers, troops deployed in forward areas: ISPR.



Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated that peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan could only prevail if the Afghan Taliban regime renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military's media wing, CDF Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Western border.

“Peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations,” the ISPR quoted COAS Munir as saying.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management.

The COAS was briefed in detail regarding ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq and developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the ISPR statement read.

The military’s media wing said that CDF Munir interacted with the officers and troops deployed in forward areas, commending their unwavering professionalism, operational vigilance, and high morale during the ongoing skirmishes.

He lauded their steadfast commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The ISPR said that Field Marshal Munir emphasised that use of Afghan soil by Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan for acts of terrorism against Pakistan was unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border.

Appreciating the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness, the Field Marshal expressed full confidence in the combat readiness, synergy, and resilience of the formations deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

Field Marshal laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument to pay homage to the martyrs who rendered supreme sacrifices in defence of the motherland. The Field Marshal offered Fateha and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of Shuhada remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security and resilience.

Upon arrival, Field Marshal Munir was received by the Corps Commander, Peshawar.