IAEA endorses Chashma Unit-5 safeguards, underscores Pakistan's nuclear safety record

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. — Reuters

Unit‑5, 1,200 MW pressurised water reactor, expected to start operations by 2030.

Pakistan operates six nuclear plants with a total capacity of 3,530 MW.

IAEA safeguards are legally binding agreements; Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors on Wednesday unanimously gave a go-ahead to an agreement with Pakistan for the application of safeguards at Unit 5 of the Chashma nuclear power plant, the Foreign Office said.

“This important development reflects the international community’s continued confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and its adherence to global non-proliferation and safeguards obligations,” the FO said in a statement, shared on X by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

It added that the plant, with a gross capacity of 1,200 MW, is expected to become operational by 2030.

“Upon completion, the unit will provide a substantial source of low-carbon electricity to Pakistan’s national grid, contributing to energy security, climate goals and sustainable economic growth,” it said.

Pakistan currently operates six nuclear power plants with a combined installed capacity of 3,530 MW, achieving an average capacity factor exceeding 90%.

“Over the past year, nuclear power accounted for 18.3% of the national electricity mix and 34% of total low-carbon electricity generation,” the statement said.

With more than 100 reactor-years of operational experience, Pakistan maintains a strong record of safe, secure and fully safeguarded nuclear power operations in line with international standards, according to the handout.

"The development marks a key milestone for Pakistan’s energy future — underscoring global trust in our nuclear safety, security, nonproliferation, and peaceful nuclear programme,” Dar said in his X post.

According to the IAEA, safeguards are embedded in legally binding agreements. In line with the agency’s statute, states accept these safeguards through formal agreements.

Safeguards are implemented in three states not party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty — India, Pakistan and Israel — through item-specific agreements with the agency.

The approval follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during an official visit to Vienna last month.

A handout from the Prime Minister’s Office said PM Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the agency’s role in promoting the responsible use of nuclear technology.

An agreement was also signed to designate the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL) in Lahore as an IAEA collaborating centre.

Grossi, on X, said he was “honoured to welcome PM Shehbaz. His visit underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the safe and responsible use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.”

At the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant, four CNP-300 reactors are currently operational. Construction on Chashma Unit-5 began recently, and Grossi visited the site last February.



