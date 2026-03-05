Major Karachi roads closed for 4th day over security concerns

Shipping containers have been placed on a road leading to US Conculate in Karachi on March 4, 2026. — Online

Traffic police close MT Khan Road with containers.

Containers placed on PIDC Bridge, adjacent roads.

Roads leading to Jinnah Bridge, Mai Kolachi blocked.



Several major roads in Karachi have been closed for traffic for the fourth consecutive day due to security arrangements following protests that broke out last Sunday after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Eleven people lost their lives, and more were injured in Karachi during a demonstration outside the US consulate on Sunday following the Iranian leader's martyrdom.

According to the traffic police, MT Khan Road has been closed with barriers and personnel in place to restrict movement. Containers have been placed on the PIDC Bridge, while the roads leading to Jinnah Bridge and Mai Kolachi have also been blocked.

In addition, the Jinnah Bridge itself has been closed for traffic with barriers installed. The Boat Basin to Mai Kolachi Road has also been closed as part of the security measures.

Security personnel stand outside the US Consulate General in Karachi on March 4, 2026. — Online

According to the traffic police, residents living within the affected areas will be allowed to enter or leave after showing their identity documents.

Following the martyrdom of Khamenei, protests broke out in several parts of the world, including Pakistan, with demonstrators carrying black flags and chanting “Down with America!” as well as anti-Israel slogans.

In Karachi, protesters breached the outer wall of the US consulate compound and damaged the property. Meanwhile, firing during the incident claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that US Marines opened fire on demonstrators as they stormed the Karachi consulate over the weekend.

Citing preliminary information, two US officials said it was still unclear whether the rounds fired by Marines hit or killed anyone. They added that it was also unknown whether shots were fired by others guarding the mission, including private security staff and local police.