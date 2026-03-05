Karachi police roll out traffic plan for Eid shopping

A view of the traffic jam at a marketplace in Saddar Karachi. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have launched a comprehensive traffic management plan ahead of the Eid shopping rush, deploying additional personnel and implementing restrictions on rickshaws, taxis, and commercial vehicles across key roads and markets.

Traffic Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said section officers and traffic staff have been stationed at shopping centres and busy markets in various districts from today, with duties extending daily from 7pm until late at night to manage the anticipated surge in traffic. Additional personnel have also been deployed along major city roads to maintain smooth movement.

Under the plan, rickshaws will not be allowed from Allah Wali Chowrangi to Ittehad Signal, while entry will also be prohibited from Fawara Chowk to the GPO and from Singer Chowk to Zeb-un-Nisa Street. Restrictions have also been placed on Tibet Chowk to Eidgah Chowk up to Jama Cloth Market and on Main Rashid Minhas Road.

As per the plan, commercial vehicles coming from Drigh Road will be directed via Millennium Bridge to Nipa, while rickshaws and taxis are barred from passing beneath the bridge.

In the event of heavy congestion near Hyderi Market, commercial traffic from North Karachi will be diverted from Five Star Chowrangi towards Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan and Landi Kotal Chowrangi. Similarly, vehicles from Board Office are advised to use KDA Chowrangi, Ziauddin Chowrangi, and Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan to reach North Karachi.

Motorists travelling from MA Jinnah Road are directed to take the routes via Singer Chowk, Preedy Street, and Saddar Dawakhana.

Traffic coming from the KPT Underpass is advised to proceed towards Clifton Bridge via Bath Island, while in Clifton, alternate routes include Teen Talwar, Racecourse, or Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road. Vehicles from Sohrab Goth’s Sajan Kanta area are directed to use Sarfaraz Ghouri Road.

The traffic police also announced that illegal rickshaw and taxi stands will not be allowed near supermarkets throughout the city to prevent bottlenecks. Commercial vehicle drivers have been advised to follow alternative routes from Allah Wali to Noorani Signal, Medi Care, and Shahrah-e-Millat Road, as well as from Fawara Chowk to MR Kiyani Chowk and Sarwar Shaheed Road via Coast Guard to reach Regal or Tibet Centre.

DIG Shah has urged the public to cooperate fully and follow the issued traffic plan to ensure smooth movement and maintain order on the roads during the Eid shopping period.