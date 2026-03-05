Armed men assault minor girl in Bannu for 'wearing boys' attire'

A collage of screengrabs taken from the viral video. — X@ShamaJunejo

BANNU: In a shocking incident of violence, a minor girl was subjected to a brutal physical assault by a group of armed men, who also recorded the crime and later circulated the video widely on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in the Zairki area of Domail tehsil, where the young girl was allegedly abducted by the armed men.

The perpetrators violently beat her for wearing boys’ attire and spending time with a boy.

Police officials said that the viral footage shows the assailants telling the girl that she must not be seen in the company of boys in the future.

In the video, the assailants are also heard warning her that she must not leave her house under any circumstances in the future.

Authorities added that they are currently examining all aspects of the case, reviewing evidence, and conducting investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the assault.