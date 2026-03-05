Govt dismisses notification claiming 'temporary suspension of all port entries' in Pakistan

An aerial view Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. — Reuters

The government on Thursday dismissed as fake a notification circulating on social media claiming a temporary suspension of all port entries in Pakistan due to the security situation until March 10.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the Minister of Information's fact-checking team clarified that no such notification had been issued by either the Cabinet Division or the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, terming the circulating document fabricated.

The clarification comes amid ongoing US-Israel on Iran, with the latter announcing closure of Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is regarded as the world’s most vital oil export corridor, linking major Gulf producers — including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates — to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which narrows to about 33 kilometres at its tightest point.

A day earlier, Pakistan sought an alternative oil supply route through Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The request was made by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik to the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, during a meeting, according to a statement by the petroleum division.