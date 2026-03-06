Karachi opens select routes for light traffic as some restrictions stay in place

A motorcyclist rides past a closed street as containers are placed in front of the road leading to the US Consulate in Karachi on March 2, 2026. — AFP

Jinnah Bridge route reopened for light traffic.

PIDC Bridge blocked despite partial reopening.

Mai Kolachi opens but MT Khan shut.

KARACHI: Some roads in Karachi were reopened for light traffic on Friday, but MT Khan Road and the PIDC Bridge route remained closed as security restrictions continued after deadly protests earlier this week.

Traffic police said the road from Jinnah Bridge towards PIDC had been opened for light traffic, while on Mai Kolachi Road, the stretch from the gate towards Jinnah Bridge was also open.

However, MT Khan Road remained closed to traffic, with barriers placed on the road and police personnel deployed there, according to the traffic police. Containers have also been placed on the PIDC Bridge route to block access.

Residents living within the affected areas would be allowed to enter or leave after showing their identity documents, traffic police said.

Several major roads in Karachi had remained closed for traffic for the fifth consecutive day due to security arrangements following protests that broke out last Sunday after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Police stand guard along a street leading to the US consulate in Karachi on March 4, 2026. — AFP

Eleven people lost their lives, and several others were injured in Karachi during a demonstration outside the US consulate on Sunday following the Iranian leader’s martyrdom.

Following the demonstrations, according to the traffic police, MT Khan Road had been closed with barriers and personnel in place to restrict movement, while containers had been placed on PIDC Bridge. The roads leading to Jinnah Bridge and Mai Kolachi had also been blocked.

In addition, Jinnah Bridge itself had been closed for traffic with barriers installed, while the Boat Basin to Mai Kolachi Road had also been shut as part of the security measures.

Following the martyrdom of Khamenei, protests broke out in several parts of the world, including Pakistan, with demonstrators carrying black flags and chanting “Down with America!” as well as anti-Israel slogans.

In Karachi, protesters breached the outer wall of the US consulate compound and damaged property. Firing during the incident claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that US Marines opened fire on demonstrators as they stormed the Karachi consulate over the weekend.

Citing preliminary information, two US officials said it remained unclear whether the rounds fired by Marines hit or killed anyone. They added that it was also unknown whether shots were fired by others guarding the mission, including private security staff and local police.