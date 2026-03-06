Three-day holiday announced for Islamabad schools from March 24

Thick clouds hover over the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. — APP/File

The Islamabad authorities have announced a six-day spring break for all educational institutions in the federal capital.

Educational institutions operating under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in Islamabad's urban and rural areas will observe the spring break from March 24 to 27 (Sunday).

"[...] Spring Break shall be observed in all educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education w.e.f. 24-03-2026 to 27-03-2026," the notification read.

After the break ends on March 27, the institutions will duly reopen on March 30 (Monday), with attendance on the day made mandatory for all teaching staff to ensure the compilation and announcement of in-house annual examination results.

The FDE also directed that the admission process must continue during the spring break without interruption.

The notification was issued by the Academics Wing of the Federal Directorate of Education with the approval of the FDE director general.