Punjab education minister says 'no closure, no online classes'

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Friday said the provincial government is not considering closing schools or shifting classes online.

The clarification came amid speculation that authorities may introduce energy-saving measures following concerns over rising oil prices after the US-Israel attack on Iran.

In a post on X, the minister said schools across Punjab would remain open according to schedule and that there was no proposal to suspend in-person classes or introduce online learning.

Speaking to the media, Hayat noted that educational institutions were currently conducting assessments for students from Grade VIII to XII, emphasising that the government was not planning to impose such restrictions.

The statement came a day after reports suggested that the federal government was considering online classes among other measures under a proposed “national action plan” aimed at adjusting work and education routines to conserve energy.

Sources familiar with the development said the plan could include digital learning, reduced office attendance, and remote work for the corporate and IT sectors as part of broader energy-saving initiatives expected to take effect from March 2026.

Officials said educational institutions across the country could conduct online sessions to help reduce energy consumption and limit physical attendance. Similar measures were adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had activated an emergency economic response by constituting an 18-member high-level committee to assess the impact of rising international oil prices following the recent regional escalation.

According to an official notification, the committee will monitor global price volatility and devise a mitigation strategy to safeguard Pakistan’s economy as international oil prices continue to show an upward trend.