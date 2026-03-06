KP govt to collaborate with Centre to launch Peshawar Valley Railway

A Pakistan Railways train stationed at a platform. — Pakistan Railways/File

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to join hands with the federal government to launch the "Peshawar Valley Railway" line in the provincial capital.

In an official letter to the Pakistan Railways chairman, the KP chief secretary said that preliminary feasibility work has already begun on the project.

Phase 1 of the project covers the 62km Peshawar-Nowshera-Jahangir section, while phase 2 includes 65km Nowshera-Mardan-Dargai, 27km Mardan-Charsadda, 18km Peshawar-Jamrud, and 60km Kohat-Jand sections.

According to the letter, the provincial government is also "exploring the operation of diesel multiple units and railcars on the existing infrastructure".

KP Secretary of Transport Mohammad Zubair termed the project a "game-changer" for the province.

Speaking to Geo News, he said that the provincial and federal governments would be collaborating on a project for the first time.

He noted that the project was expected to boost railway business and revenue, while also reducing the provincial government's infrastructure construction costs.

Meanwhile, the KP chief secretary said that the mutual agreement was discussed in a meeting between the KP chief minister and Pakistan Railways officials on December 22, 2025.

“After detailed deliberations, the Honorable Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was pleased to direct that joint technical and planning teams of the Pakistan Railways and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may jointly deliberate and frame a mutually agreed way forward/understanding,” he added.

The framework, he said, would include prioritisation of projects, including new railway lines, rehabilitation of existing corridors, and train services.

Other joint exercises include comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, covering passenger demand, freight potential, economic returns, and long-term sustainability.