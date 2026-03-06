Sindh schools to remain closed on March 11

Students are solving question papers during their annual examination on July 27, 2021. — APP/File

All educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on March 11 (Wednesday) on account of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), which falls on the 21st of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all public and private schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday.

The holiday has been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh's sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramadan every year, and large processions across the country are carried out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

In a separate development, the Islamabad authorities have announced a six-day spring break for all educational institutions in the federal capital.

Educational institutions operating under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in Islamabad's urban and rural areas will observe the spring break from March 24 to 27 (Sunday).

Three-day holiday announced for Islamabad schools from March 24

"[...] Spring Break shall be observed in all educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education w.e.f. 24-03-2026 to 27-03-2026," the notification read.

After the break ends on March 27, the institutions will duly reopen on March 30 (Monday), with attendance on the day made mandatory for all teaching staff to ensure the compilation and announcement of in-house annual examination results.