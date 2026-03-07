Security forces eliminate 15 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan IBOs

Security personnel patrol on a street in Quetta. — AFP/File

12 terrorists killed in Harnai IBO: ISPR

Three militants gunned down in Basima.

Weapons, ammunition, explosives recovered.

As part of the country's ongoing anti-terror efforts, security forces eliminated 15 India-backed terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

An IBO was conducted in Harnai district on the reported presence of Tehree-k-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna al-Khawarij, wherein 12 terrorists were killed after an intense engagement, noted the military's media wing.

Meanwhile, another IBO was carried out in the Basima district, where three Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists were gunned down by the security forces — bringing the total number of killed militants to 15.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, added the ISPR.

The statement further highlighted that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorists, and further stressed that a relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under the vision "Azm e Istehkam" by security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended security forces for successful operations against terrorists.

In a statement, President Zardari said elimination of terrorists operating under Indian patronage in the IBOs demonstrates the professional capability and determination of security forces and stressed that rooting out foreign-backed terrorism remains the top priority.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the unwavering commitment to protect the homeland, added the president.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz remarked that the security forces are achieving significant successes against terrorism and expressed and expressed the firm commitment to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan has launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" during which at least 527 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed in Pakistan's strikes along the border and within the neighbouring country.

More than 755 Afghan Taliban fighters have been injured, whereas 237 checkposts have been destroyed, 38 have been captured, along with the destruction of 205 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Friday.

Before the operation, Pakistan had also struck seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij (FAK), its affiliates and the Daesh-Khorasan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in response to recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.