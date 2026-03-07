Bomb blast in Wana market leaves two policemen martyred, four injured

A police officer stands guard on a street in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, September 2, 2025. — Reuters

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least two policemen were martyred and four others sustained wounds after a bomb explosion in Rustam Bazaar of Wana town in South Waziristan district on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asghar Ali Shah told the media that the bomb blast also injured eight civilians in the tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the explosive device had been planted near the gate of a supermarket in a busy area.

This incident came amid ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq launched by the Pakistani armed forces in border areas along and inside Afghanistan against terrorist elements backed by the Afghan Taliban regime.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" last month in which at least 527 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed in Pakistan's strikes so far.

More than 755 Afghan Taliban fighters have been injured, whereas 237 checkposts have been destroyed, 38 have been captured, along with the destruction of 205 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Friday.

Before the operation, Pakistan had also struck seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij, its affiliates and the Daesh-Khorasan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in response to recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.