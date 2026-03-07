Karachi varsities switch to online classes as fuel becomes costlier

This representational image shows a student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. — Reuters

The University of Karachi (KU) and the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) have decided to hold virtual classes to conserve fuel amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

The development came a day after the federal government raised petrol and diesel prices by whopping Rs55 per litre each as surging global oil prices, fuelled by the US-Israel war with Iran, put pressure on domestic energy costs.

According to a declaration issued by the University of Karachi (KU), all morning classes will be shifted online from March 9 until the end of the holy month of Ramadan to facilitate students.

The KU administration said there were concerns about transport problems due to the increase in the prices of petroleum product.

Similarly, the FUUAST Karachi campus said it would shift all classes online from March 11 to 16, adding that the semester break would begin on March 16.

The Islamabad campus will also hold online classes from March 9 to 27, it added.

Sources privy to the matter on Thursday had said that federal government was considering online classes among other measures under the "national action plan" to bring changes to work and education routines across the country in a bid to conserve energy and streamline operations.

Along with digital learning, measures such as reduced office attendance, remote work for corporate and IT sectors, and other energy-saving initiatives could be implemented, they added.

Similarly, the corporate sector is exploring the possibility of allowing employees to work online for two days a week, the sources had said, adding that Telecom and IT companies are also reportedly evaluating a similar schedule.

Government offices may implement a policy requiring only essential staff to be physically present, with the rest working remotely, they had added.