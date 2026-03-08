Security forces neutralise 13 India-backed terrorists in five KP operations

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Five terrorists killed in Bajaur, five in Khyber, South Waziristan: ISPR.

ISPR says three terrorists neutralised in Bannu, DI Khan operations.

IBOs come amid Pakistan’s countering of threats along Afghan border.



Security forces neutralised 13 India-backed terrorists in five different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, a series of high-tempo intelligence-driven operations was conducted at midnight on March 6 and 7 as part of a relentless counter terrorism campaign.

During an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District, the ISRP said, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and after an intense fire exchange, five terrorists were gunned down.

In two other encounters in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Districts, three terrorists were successfully neutralised. Likewise, five more terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber and South Waziristan Districts.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The statement added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorists, and further stressed that a relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under the vision "Azm e Istehkam" by security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

These IBOs come as Pakistan continues to counter emerging security challenges along its borders with Afghanistan and proceeds with Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which share a border with Afghanistan, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

In response to the escalating terror incidents, Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq," during which at least 527 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed in strikes conducted along the border and inside the neighboring country.

According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday, over 755 Afghan Taliban fighters have been injured, 237 checkposts destroyed, 38 captured, and 205 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery guns eliminated.

Prior to this operation, Pakistan had also targeted seven terrorist camps and hideouts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border belonging to Fitna al Khawarij (FAK), its affiliates, and Daesh-Khorasan, in retaliation for recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika, and Khost provinces of Afghanistan, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.