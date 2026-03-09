Police detain 25 Aurat March activists gathered to mark Women's Day in Islamabad

Police arrest Aurat March participants in Islamabad, on March 8, 2026. — INP

ISLAMABAD: Police took into custody at least 25 women's rights activists, including several prominent figures associated with the Aurat March, as they assembled to observe International Women’s Day in the federal capital on Sunday, The News reported.

The detentions took place at the Super Market in Sector F-6, where participants had begun to assemble for a planned rally. Following the police action, the activists were moved to the Women Police Station in G-7 Markaz.

Law enforcement officials said that the arrests were made due to a violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which is currently in effect in Islamabad.

This legal provision restricts the assembly of four or more persons to maintain public order. Police confirmed that the gathering was considered an unauthorised breach of these standing administrative orders.

The Aurat March Islamabad organisers documented the police intervention through their official social media channels, sharing footage that showed several activists, including Dr Farzana Bari, being held inside police vehicles. In a statement accompanying the video, the group maintained that their volunteers and organisers were arrested for attempting to hold a peaceful protest.

Following the incident, representatives of the group alleged that authorities were restricting access to the detainees, claiming that family members and legal counsel were being barred from meeting those in custody. Human rights organisations continue to monitor the situation as calls for the immediate release of the activists persist.

The police said they had not yet registered the first information report (FIR), as the detained women could be released later.