Sindh govt to pay March salaries, pensions early ahead of Eid

Move to offer timely financial relief as families prepare for Eid later this month

By
Rana Javaid
|

March 09, 2026

A man counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange shop in Peshawar, Pakistan September 12, 2023. — Reuters
The Sindh government has decided to release March salaries, allowances, and pensions in advance for Muslim employees and pensioners, providing timely financial relief as families prepare for Eid ul Fitr later this month.

According to a letter issued by the Sindh Finance Department, all Muslim government employees and pensioners — including those working under work-charged and contingent paid establishments — will receive their full pay, allowances and pensions for March on March 16, 2026.

The payment will be made earlier than the usual schedule, under which salaries and pensions are normally issued on April 1.

The decision has been taken as Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall on March 19 or 20, subject to the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The move aims to ensure that Muslim employees and pensioners of the provincial government receive their dues before the Eid holidays.

