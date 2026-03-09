Polluted winds from war-hit Iran could affect western parts of Pakistan, warns PMD

A resident takes pictures while standing on the roof of his house covered with soot after overnight strike on the Tehran Oil Refinery in Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP

Iran oil facility strikes trigger fears of serious environmental damage.

"Black acid rain" reported around Tehran after overnight strikes.

Rain and thunderstorms forecast in northern Pakistan this week.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that winds carrying pollutants from Iran could deteriorate air quality in the western parts of Pakistan following strikes on Iranian oil reserves.

In a statement, the Met Office said the recent bombing of oil storage facilities in Iran by Israel and the United States could lead to significant environmental consequences in the region.

The United States and Israel hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital, an official told state TV on Sunday.

According to meteorologists, Iran may face serious environmental damage as a result of the attacks.

The department said reports of "black acid rain" in and around Tehran are one of the signs indicating environmental contamination caused by the strikes.

However, the PMD clarified that no effects of the reported acid rain have been observed in Pakistan so far.

Officials said the department is closely monitoring the situation. Iran's meteorological data is currently not being received due to internet disruptions during the conflict, forcing experts to rely on satellite observations to assess the evolving weather and environmental conditions.

The PMD explained that Tehran lies towards the north-west, meaning any possible spread of pollution would likely affect Afghanistan before reaching Pakistan.

At the same time, the department noted that Iran's southern regions are geographically closer to Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The PMD officials added that increased carbon emissions from the attacks could raise temperatures in the upper atmosphere.

Higher temperatures may also increase the air's capacity to retain moisture, which could potentially influence rainfall patterns in surrounding regions in the future.

Rains in upper parts

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also forecast rain, wind and thunderstorms in the upper parts of Pakistan from March 9 to 12 due to a westerly weather system expected to approach the western parts of the country on Monday evening.

Under the influence of the system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather with moderate rain, wind and thunderstorms — with occasional heavy falls — is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday evening until 12 March.

Light rain and thunderstorms are also likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali on 10 and 11 March.

Rain, wind and thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas from Sunday night to 11 March with occasional gaps.

The PMD added that hailstorms may occur at isolated places in Islamabad and other upper parts of the country during the forecast period.