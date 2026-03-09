Fuel conservation plan: KP orders virtual meetings, 50% work-from-home for 2 months

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi chairs cabinet meeting to review fuel conservation measures on March 9, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

KP cabinet approves fuel conservation, responsible governance plan.

Extension to depend on review of prevailing situation: KP CM's aide.

KP Police, Rescue 1122 and LEAs will be exempted from fuel cuts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to conduct all official departmental meetings virtually and introduce a 50% work-from-home policy in government offices as part of a fuel conservation initiative.

The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, coupled with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil shipping route — has sparked fears of a fuel shortage in Pakistan.

Federal and provincial authorities have started introducing measures to reduce fuel use, including limiting unnecessary travel, moving educational institutions online and restricting petrol supply.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Shafi Jan said in a statement that the provincial cabinet has approved a fuel conservation and responsible governance initiative.

He said the measures would be implemented for two months on the instructions of the chief minister, adding that their extension would depend on a review of the prevailing situation.

All meetings of government departments will be held 100% virtually, while a 50% work-from-home policy will be introduced in government offices, he added.

Under the plan, the cabinet has also approved a 25% reduction in fuel allowance for official vehicles, increasing the total cut to 50%, as a previous 25% reduction introduced during Covid-19 measures is already in place.

However, police, Rescue 1122 and other law-enforcement agencies will be exempt from the fuel cuts.

The government has further decided to significantly reduce the unnecessary use of VIP protocol vehicles and helicopters, while austerity measures have also been imposed on government expenditures.

The statement added that unnecessary ceremonies and official dinners have been banned to ensure greater financial discipline.

The CM's aide said a proposal is also under consideration to keep educational institutions closed on Fridays to reduce fuel consumption.

He added that petrol pumps will be monitored daily and strict action will be taken against hoarding, while the supply of diesel for farmers and wheat harvesting will be ensured.

Balochistan closes educational institutions

— Reporter

Separately, the Balochistan government announced the closure of all schools across the province from March 10 (Tuesday) until 23 March in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

The provincial education department said all public and private colleges and universities will remain closed during the period.

Despite the closures, the education department said ongoing initiatives — including the school enrolment campaign and the digital school census — will continue according to the previously announced schedule.