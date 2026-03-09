Pakistan Navy launches 'Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr' to safeguard energy shipments

Pakistan Navy ships escorting Pakistani merchant vessels during Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr. — ISPR

The Pakistan Navy has launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to safeguard national shipping and maritime trade amid rising regional security threats and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The initiative has been undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), the military’s media wing said.

The development came as conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for roughly one‑fifth of the world's oil shipments — has sparked widespread fears of a fuel shortage in Pakistan as global energy markets tighten.

In response, the federal government has taken emergency measures to cushion the economic impact, including a historic Rs55 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, regular weekly reviews of fuel rates, and a series of austerity and fuel‑conservation directives aimed at reducing non‑essential consumption as the crisis persists.

In a statement today, the ISPR said: "PN [Pakistan Navy] Escort operations are being conducted in close coordination with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

"Pakistan Navy is fully cognisant of the prevailing maritime situation and is actively monitoring and controlling the movement of merchant vessels to ensure their safe and secure transit," it added.

With approximately 90% of Pakistan's trade conducted via sea, the operation aims to ensure that vital sea routes remain safe, secure, and uninterrupted.

It added that the Pakistan Navy ships are currently escorting two merchant vessels, one of which is scheduled to arrive Karachi today.

"Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to respond emerging maritime security challenges and is committed to ensuring the safety of national shipping and regional maritime security," it concluded.