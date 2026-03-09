Austerity plan: Here are key measures taken by govt to conserve fuel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a range of measure to conserve fuel as Pakistan moves to mitigate the fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The announcement comes just days after the government hiked the price of petrol and diesel by 20% after global oil supply disruption took a hit from the conflict in the Middle East.
Addressing the nation, PM Shehbaz said the entire region had been gripped by conflict and stressed that Pakistan was pursuing diplomatic efforts to help defuse the crisis.
“The entire region is currently in a state of war,” the PM said, adding that Pakistan was making every effort through diplomatic channels to help resolve the situation.
Here are the key measures unveiled by PM Shehbaz:
- 50% cut in fuel allowance for government departments for two months.
- 60% of vehicles in government departments would remain off roads.
- Federal cabinet, advisers, special assistants would not draw salaries.
- Members of parliament would face a 25% reduction in their salary.
- All government departments will reduce their expenditures by 20%.
- Ban on foreign visits by federal, provincial ministers, and advisers.
- Salaries of Grade 20 officers and above would face two-day pay cut.
- Ban on purchase of vehicles, air-conditioners for government offices.
- All official dinners and iftar parties completely banned for two months.
- 50% of staff in both public, private sectors would work from home.
- Offices will operate only four days a week; banks exempt from policy.
- Schools would be closed for two weeks starting at the end of the week.