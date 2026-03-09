Austerity plan: Here are key measures taken by govt to conserve fuel

A view of new price of petrol displayed on price board outside a petrol pump station in Islamabad, March 7, 2026. — Online

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a range of measure to conserve fuel as Pakistan moves to mitigate the fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The announcement comes just days after the government hiked the price of petrol and diesel by 20% after global oil supply disruption took a hit from the conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing the nation, PM Shehbaz said the entire region had been gripped by conflict and stressed that Pakistan was pursuing diplomatic efforts to help defuse the crisis.

“The entire region is currently in a state of war,” the PM said, adding that Pakistan was making every effort through diplomatic channels to help resolve the situation.

Here are the key measures unveiled by PM Shehbaz: