Terrorism from Afghanistan poses ‘grave threat' to region, Pakistan warns UN

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad speaking he United Nations Security Council meeting on February 12, 2026. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Taliban elements “chose path of complicity” with TTP, BLA, Daesh Khorasan.

Pakistan has lost thousands of lives; 175 killed last month in attacks.

Counter-terror strikes conducted after Taliban attacks on border posts.

Terrorism emanating from Afghan soil poses a “grave threat not only to its immediate neighbours, but also to the broader region and beyond,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said on Monday at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Ahmad highlighted that elements within the Taliban regime have “chosen the path of complicity and active support” for terrorist groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (TTP), Majeed Brigade, Daesh Khorasan, Al-Qaeda, and East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which enjoy safe havens in Afghanistan from where they launch cross-border infiltration, violent attacks and suicide bombings.

“As an immediate neighbour, in order to secure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Pakistan regularly facilitated dialogue and engagement with the Taliban authorities,” the Ambassador said, noting that Pakistan had presented initiatives, assisted in humanitarian relief, offered bilateral trade incentives, liberalised visa regimes, and participated in regional platforms to help Afghanistan integrate with the region.

Despite these efforts, Ambassador Ahmad said, “regrettably, they have failed on all three counts” of the international community’s expectations under the Doha-III Process: counter-terrorism, human rights and inclusive governance.

The statement also cited recent attacks originating from Afghanistan. “Pakistan has since witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, planned, financed and orchestrated from Afghan soil under the Taliban regime’s direct watch. We have lost thousands of lives to terrorism related incidents since the Taliban takeover, and just last month, more than 175 innocent Pakistani lives were lost, including in three suicide attacks,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s defensive actions, the Ambassador said, “After showing maximum restraint, on 21-22 February, Pakistan carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to the TTP and its affiliates and the ISIL-K in the bordering regions with precision and accuracy. But on 26 February, the Taliban publicly declared their decision to initiate hostilities against Pakistan across multiple border locations with unprovoked firing and shelling of border posts and military installations. In exercise of its right to self-defence, Pakistan took retaliatory measures against hostile targets and logistical bases used by terrorist groups. Our actions have been proportional, based on careful planning with necessary due diligence, and directed solely against identified terrorist camps and support bases.”

Ambassador Ahmad warned that Pakistan will continue defensive measures for the protection of its citizens, territory and sovereignty. “Our counter-terrorism operations will continue for as long as it takes to degrade the combat capabilities of terrorist groups and support infrastructure,” he said.

He also drew attention to Afghanistan’s domestic situation, noting the suffering of ordinary Afghans under Taliban restrictions. “Ordinary and vulnerable Afghans are suffering from the Taliban’s inhumane restrictions and misplaced priorities. Sanctions, a dysfunctional banking system, drying up foreign aid, poverty, terrorism, narcotics, and human rights violations weigh heavily on Afghanistan’s socio-economic landscape, a direct result of the Taliban’s reckless behaviour,” the Ambassador said.

Addressing the broader international community, he called for continued engagement to stabilise Afghanistan. “Pakistan has consistently advocated for sustained engagement with Afghanistan. We look forward to the next steps of the UN-led Doha Process and action plan for its Mosaic approach, to address Afghanistan’s multifaceted challenges comprehensively, with well-defined objectives and a realistic roadmap as the only viable pathway to lasting peace in Afghanistan. Without reciprocity from the Afghan Taliban regime, we fear that we go nowhere,” he said.

Ambassador Ahmad concluded by emphasising Pakistan’s role and its expectations from the Taliban. “No country desires peace and stability in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. And no country has suffered more from the consequences of decades of conflict and instability in Afghanistan than Pakistan. The Taliban must, first and foremost, ensure that their territory is not used for terrorism against neighbouring countries and take demonstrable steps to deny space to terrorist groups and proxies,” he said.