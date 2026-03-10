Karachi police issue traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali procession

Participants in the main Youm-e-Ali procession pass through MA Jinnah Road in Karachi. — INP/File

KARACHI: The main mourning procession for Youm-e-Ali will be taken out from Nishtar Park on March 11 (21st Ramazan), with traffic police issuing a detailed traffic management plan for the occasion.

The day is observed on the 21st of Ramadan every year, and large processions across the country are carried out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

According to officials, the procession will begin at 1pm from Nishtar Park and will pass through its traditional routes before concluding at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar.

Due to the procession, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed to general traffic from Guru Mandir to Tower. Corridor Three, from Saddar Dawakhana to Regal, will also remain closed for traffic, a traffic police spokesperson said.

Traffic coming from District Central will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road Garden, while vehicles arriving from Liaquatabad will be redirected from Guru Mandir towards Lasbela and Garden.

Commuters travelling from Hasan Square to Peoples Chowrangi have been advised to use New MA Jinnah Road, Jail Flyover, Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road as alternative routes.

Traffic on Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed beyond the Society Light Signal, the spokesperson added.

Vehicles with special passes participating in the procession will be allowed to enter from the Society Light Signal, while vehicles carrying Niaz and Sabeel will be permitted entry from MA Jinnah Road Tower.

Traffic police personnel will remain deployed at diversion points and alternative routes to guide commuters.