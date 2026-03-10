Schools in Sindh to remain closed from March 16 to 31

Students leave for their homes after school timings end on May 10, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a 15-day spring break for schools and colleges across the province.

All public and private educational institutions will remain closed from March 16 to 31, provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Sindh cabinet.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities across the province have been directed to continue academic activities through online classes during this time, the minister added.

Despite the closure of schools, the provincial government has decided that examinations will be conducted as scheduled and will not be postponed.

Memon made it clear that the examination schedule will remain unchanged and students will sit their exams as planned.

Earlier, the Punjab government also announced school closures from March 10 to 31.

The provincial measures follow a nationwide austerity initiative announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier, which included spending curbs and energy conservation steps to cope with the global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Pakistan, like many other countries, is facing supply constraints after the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global oil transit route — was disrupted, affecting fuel shipments worldwide.

The situation worsened after Iran retaliated against US military installations in the Middle East following joint strikes by Washington and Tel Aviv, creating hurdles for major oil-producing states in delivering supplies to international buyers.

Amid the supply disruptions, Pakistan recently raised petrol and diesel prices by around 20%, prompting federal and provincial governments to adopt austerity and energy-saving measures to manage consumption and stabilise the economy.