March 11, 2026
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has revealed that he has split from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, and is now fighting a legal battle for custody of their two daughters.
Dončić told ESPN, “I love my daughter more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for her to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible.
While revealing the tough decision, he added, “So I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement.”
Highlighting the goal of his life that centers around his two daughters, he said, “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”
The report went on to say Dončić expressed his desire to bring their newborn to the States back in December ... and a disagreement led Goltes to call police, although officials did not detect a criminal offense.
Lakers’ Dončić and Slovenian social media influencer Goltes started dating in 2016, and the pair got engaged on July 7, 2023.
The 27-year-old Laker sensation and Goltes became first-time parents after welcoming a baby girl, Gabriela, on November 30, 2026, and were blessed with another girl on December 4, 2025.
Luka Dončić had signed a three-year contract extension worth $165 million with the Lakers in August last year.