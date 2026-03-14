Doja Cat gets real about Borderline Personality Disorder in candid TikTok

Doja Cat is getting brutally honest about something far deeper than music charts.

In a TikTok posted on March 13, the Paint the Town Red singer revealed she’s been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder – and she didn’t sugarcoat how tough the journey has been.

The singer, 30, opened up while defending fellow pop artist Chappell Roan, who recently went viral after filming paparazzi that ignored her request to leave her alone.

Doja said watching Roan stand her ground struck a nerve.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay," said Doja Cat.

"I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

Doja admitted the struggle has been long-term.

“I've been struggling with BPD for probably forever,” she said, adding that living with it has been “agonizing.”

But she also shared a hopeful note: therapy has helped. “I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes,” she said, calling it a continuing journey of “treatment and healing.”

And seeing Roan unapologetically be herself? That was inspiring.

“I had to learn how to be honest,” Doja said. “I had to learn how to be honest with myself.”