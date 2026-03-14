Oscars 2026 watchlist: 5 buzzing movie nominees you shouldn't miss

As the countdown to the Academy Awards begins, movie lovers are doing what they do best: debating favourites, revisiting unforgettable scenes and pretending they predicted every nominee months ago.

The 98th ceremony lands March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, and several standout films from 2025 are back in the spotlight. Interestingly, many of this year’s buzzy contenders revolve around competition – whether it’s sports, survival or the quiet fight for purpose.

If your weekend watchlist is looking suspiciously empty, here are five Oscar-nominated films worth pressing play on.

5. Marty Supreme

Directed by Josh Safdie, the film follows Marty Mauser, played by Timothee Chalamet, a hustler who becomes oddly obsessed with table tennis. Inspired by real-life player Marty Reisman, it’s less about sports and more about ego, ambition and proving you belong.

4. F1

High-speed drama arrives courtesy of director Joseph Kosinski. Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a once-promising driver pulled back into the brutal world of Formula One after a career-ending crash decades earlier.

3. Train Dreams

Directed by Clint Bentley and based on the novella by Denis Johnson, the film stars Joel Edgerton as a solitary labourer navigating life in the rugged American Northwest. Quiet, reflective and deeply human.

2. Sinners

Writer-director Ryan Coogler returns with a bold original story set in 1932 Mississippi. Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, whose attempt at redemption collides with a terrifying twist: Vampires.

1. Frankenstein

Visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro breathes new life into the classic tale. With Jacob Elordi leading the cast, the film blends gothic atmosphere with emotional storytelling – proving that even a centuries-old monster story can still feel brand new.

Now the only real question: which one are you watching first?