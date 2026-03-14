‘Stranger Things’ Maya Hawk issues first statement after surprise wedding

Stranger Things star Maya Hawk finally breaks her silence after sending fans into a frenzy with her surprise Valentine’s Day wedding.

Without any announcement or warning, the 27-year-old actress exchanged vows with singer Christian Lee Hutson on February 14, in New York City.

While the newly married couple remained silent, their wedding photos were all over the internet at that time.

However, after a month, the Do Revenge actress is now spilling some beans about her married life.

“I mean … love is the best,” she gushed about the new chapter of her life.

While attending the 2026 SXSW premiere of new movie Wishful Thinking on Thursday, March 12, the Little Women actress said that she’s “ecstatically happy” as she gushed over her husband.

“And like, you know, even to connect it to [the characters in Wishful Thinking], if I had any advice for Charlie and Julia, it would be that they found a way to be more honest with each other about how they feel,” she continued.

“Because I really — I feel so lucky to have found my best friend and to have someone I can tell anything to,” Maya told Page Six. “It makes something like getting married feel like, oh, of course, you know, not like what, and I’m very, very, very lucky, so I’m really happy.”