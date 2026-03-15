Harry Styles marks major milestone with Zoe Kravitz after 'SNL' show

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz share significant detail as relationship turns serious

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been together for a while and it seems they have grown serious in their relationship which was initially deemed 'casual.'

The 31-year-old musician has a successful Saturday Night Live show as the host and musical guest and returned to celebrate with his girlfriend, 37, as the two headed to the afterparty together.

The Aperture hitmaker and Big Little Lies star were photographed arriving to the venue together on March 15.

Styles, who has always kept his romantic relationships away from the public eye, marked his first time attending a 'work' thing with his significant other.

Social media users flocked to comment on the nature of their relationship, with some gushing "they are getting married!!!"

As for Hollywood insiders, all seems well about the One Direction alum and the Divergent actress' relationship.

In a recent QnA session, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi answered that the couple could soon be checking off another item on their list by exchanging rings.