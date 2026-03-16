Trump's AI czar warns Israel may NUKE Iran

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser and his Artificial Intelligence (AI) czar, David Sacks, has broken with the president over the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Sacks, who is considered a close ally of the U.S. Vice President JD Vance, expressed his opinion regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East during his appearance on the All-In-One podcast.

The 54-year-old South African-American entrepreneur warned that in case Israel gets “seriously destroyed”, which he said remains a possibility, it might escalate war to the use of nuclear weapons.

He said that since the U.S. has almost obliterated the military capabilities of the Islamic Republic, “we need to find an off ramp to end the conflict.”

He advised President Trump, saying, “This is a good time to declare victory and get out.”

The White House confidante said the government needs to find ways to de-escalate the conflict, which could include some sort of ceasefire agreement or negotiation settlement with Iran.

Sacks’ opinion aligns with VP Vance’s reported position on the war, who has declined to publicly detail his position on the conflict. Trump admitted that Vance was “less enthusiastic” about the conflict.

Sacks, co-author of The Diversity Myth: Multiculturalism and the Politics of Intolerance, donated about $1 million to a super PAC backing Vance’s Ohio Senate campaign in 2022