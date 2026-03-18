‘Invincible’ season 4 out on Prime Video?

Yes, Invincible Season 4 is now available to watch exclusively on Prime Video.

The new season launched on March 18, with a three-episode premiere. The remaining five episodes are scheduled to drop weekly every Wednesday.

After the devastating conflict with the Viltrum Empire in Season 3, a guilt-ridden Mark Grayson struggles to protect Earth from emerging threats.

The latest season introduces major comic book figures, including Thragg (voiced by Lee Pace), Dinosaurus (voiced by Matthew Rhys), and Universa (voiced by Danai Gurira).

Invincible Season 4 release schedule

Episode Title Release Date

1 Making the World a Better Place March 18

2 I'll Give You the Grand Tour March 18

3 I Gotta Get Some Air March 18

4 Hurm March 25

5 Give Us a Moment April 1

6 You Look Horrible April 8

7 Don't Do Anything Rash April 15

8 Don't Leave Me Hanging Here April 22

(Season Finale)

The season 4 premiere came nearly two months after after the streaming platform released the official trailer on January 22.

Invincible season 4 official trailer

Notably, a fifth season has already been confirmed and is currently in production.