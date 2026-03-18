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'Invincible' season 4 out on Prime Video?

'Invincible' season 4 introduces major comic book figures, including Thragg, Dinosaurus and Universa

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

&apos;Invincible&apos; season 4 out on Prime Video?
‘Invincible’ season 4 out on Prime Video?

Yes, Invincible Season 4 is now available to watch exclusively on Prime Video.

The new season launched on March 18, with a three-episode premiere. The remaining five episodes are scheduled to drop weekly every Wednesday.

After the devastating conflict with the Viltrum Empire in Season 3, a guilt-ridden Mark Grayson struggles to protect Earth from emerging threats.

The latest season introduces major comic book figures, including Thragg (voiced by Lee Pace), Dinosaurus (voiced by Matthew Rhys), and Universa (voiced by Danai Gurira).

Invincible Season 4 release schedule

Episode  Title                                                           Release Date

1              Making the World a Better Place           March 18

2              I'll Give You the Grand Tour                    March 18

3              I Gotta Get Some Air                               March 18

4              Hurm                                                         March 25

5              Give Us a Moment                                    April 1

6              You Look Horrible                                     April 8

7               Don't Do Anything Rash                          April 15

8               Don't Leave Me Hanging Here                April 22

                 (Season Finale)

The season 4 premiere came nearly two months after after the streaming platform released the official trailer on January 22. 

Invincible season 4 official trailer

Notably, a fifth season has already been confirmed and is currently in production.

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