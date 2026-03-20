Rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi on Eid

An eye catching view of sunset after downpour in Karachi, March 19, 2026. — APP

KARACHI: The port city is likely to stay dry over the next 24 hours, but rain with thunder and lightning may return to the city’s outskirts on the first day of Eid ul Fitr as a westerly system affects most parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the sky is expected to remain clear in Karachi, with sunshine during the day and dry weather.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded at night was 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity stood at 86%, and winds in the city were calm.

The weather remained cool in Karachi at night after two days of rain in the city, the Met Office said. It added that rain is also likely in other parts of Sindh on the first day of Eid, including Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad and along the province’s coastal belt. There is also a risk of lightning strikes during the rain.

The department said the sky is likely to remain cloudy in Karachi on the second and third days of Eid. It added that another spell of westerly winds may affect the country between March 24 and 27, with chances of rain in Karachi and elsewhere in Sindh during that period as well.

In Punjab, rain is likely on Friday (today) in most districts, the Meteorological Department said.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal, while Jhelum, Hafizabad, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan may also receive rain. There is also a possibility of hail at some places in the province.

The Met Office said 8mm of rain was recorded in Lahore on Thursday. The city’s maximum temperature is likely to remain 23°C.

There may be drizzle in Lahore on Chand Raat, while the weather is likely to remain dry on the first day of Eid, the department said.

On the second day of Eid, the sky is likely to remain cloudy and there is a possibility of rain.