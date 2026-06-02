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NDMA cautions against landslide risks across northern Pakistan, AJK this week

Persistent rains and accelerating glacier melt could increase risk of landslides, says authority
By
APP
|

Published June 02, 2026

A vehicle drives past a partially collapsed section of the Karakoram Highway damaged after a lake outburst near Hassanabad village of Gilgit-Baltistan region. — AFP/File
A vehicle drives past a partially collapsed section of the Karakoram Highway damaged after a lake outburst near Hassanabad village of Gilgit-Baltistan region. — AFP/File

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued a landslide alert for northern Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from June 2 to 6, warning that ongoing rainfall and glacier melt could trigger road blockages, travel disruptions and localised flooding in vulnerable mountainous regions.

According to the advisory, persistent rains and accelerating glacier melt between June 2 and 5 are expected to increase the risk of landslides in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.

The NDMA has identified key transport corridors, including the Lowari Tunnel route, Chitral-Dir Road, Swat Valley roads, the Karakoram Highway and the Naran-Kaghan Road, as highly susceptible to landslides during the forecast period.

The authority further warned that the threat of landslides is likely to persist in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from June 2 to 6, particularly affecting the connectivity routes of Shahi, Sharda, Athmuqam and Arang Kel.

NEOC noted that heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas may also cause localised surges in streams and nullahs, creating hazardous travel conditions and temporary road closures in mountainous terrain.

In response to anticipated weather-related risks, the NDMA has issued advance alerts to all relevant federal, provincial, and local authorities, directing them to remain prepared for any emergency situation.

The authority said its NEOC is continuously monitoring weather patterns, flood threats, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and landslide risks across the country.

Tourists and commuters planning to travel to northern and mountainous regions have been advised to check weather forecasts and road conditions before departure and strictly follow instructions issued by local administrations.

The NDMA also urged citizens to stay informed through the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application for real-time alerts, weather advisories and emergency updates.

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