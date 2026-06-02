Security forces kill 17 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File

Killed militants were involved in terror activities: ISPR.

Forces deal significant blow to terrorist networks: ISPR.

Weapons, IEDs recovered from slain terrorists: ISPR.



Security forces have eliminated 17 India-backed terrorists in a series of intelligence-based operations conducted in parts of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The IBOs were conducted in Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar and Ketch districts following the train incident on May 24, the military's media wing said in a statement.

"During the conduct of these operations, own troops effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations. Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, seventeen terrorist belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan have been sent to hell, giving a significant blow to the terrorist networks operating in these areas," read the communique.



Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, a large cache of explosives and prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The militants were actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, it added.

The series of IBOs comes more than a week after a deadly blast near a railway track on May 24 left several people martyred and injured.

At least 14 people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were martyred and several others injured when an explosion occurred near the railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta, the Balochistan government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that several women and children were also among the injured.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

Pakistan had launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq", in which approximately 684 Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants were killed. More than 900 were injured, and 252 militant checkposts were destroyed, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts. Over 200 Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the country.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.