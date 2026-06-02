Nearly 100 e-challans issued for lane violations on Sharea Faisal with 'leniency'

A large numbers of vehicles stuck in traffic jam at Sharea Faisal in Karachi on February 17, 2025. — PPI

Authorities issue 96 challans for fast-track lane violations.

Hundreds of lane violation challans registered on first day.

DIG warns bikers, commercial vehicles against fast-track usage.

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police continued the issuance of e-challans for a second day on Sharea Faisal with a phased approach and claimed to have granted a limited leniency for commuters during the initial phase of lane discipline.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah said that the electronic monitoring system recorded hundreds of challans on the first day of enforcement for lane violations on one of the busiest corridors of the metropolis.

He further stated that a total of 96 challans were issued today for speeding, rickshaws, commercial vehicles, and helmetless motorcyclists found using the fast-track lane.

DIG Shah explained that citizens are being given some leniency during the initial phase of enforcement, with challans currently being issued only during morning and evening peak hours in order to gradually familiarise road users with the new system.

He added that motorcyclists, rickshaws, and commercial vehicles are strictly advised not to use the fast-track lane. He also stated that the bikers entering the second lane from the right are not being fined at this stage but will face penalties in the coming days as enforcement becomes stricter.

The DIG Traffic also asked the motorcyclists and commercial vehicles to use the third and fourth lanes to ensure smoother traffic flow and warned that future enforcement will include challans for violations involving the second right lane once the transition period is completed.

"Our aim is to keep fines to a minimum while maximising compliance with traffic regulations," he said.

The e-challan system for lane violations on Sharea Faisal has come into effect from June 1 under a new traffic management plan, as announced by the Karachi Traffic Police.

The announcement came days after the DIG Traffic said that a new traffic management plan aims to introduce structured lane discipline on Sharea Faisal using an existing network of surveillance cameras.

He added that fines have been fixed according to vehicle category, with motorbikes and rickshaws fined Rs2,500 and buses Rs7,500 for violations.