Centre notifies new austerity timings for businesses, seeks provincial compliance

A view of the rush in the Hyderi Market in Karachi during Eid shopping in this undated image. — INP

Restaurants and eateries allowed to remain open until 11pm.

Marriage halls to continue closing at 10pm under existing rules.

Takeaway and delivery services remain exempt from restrictions.



The federal government on Wednesday notified new restriction timings imposed under the fuel conservation and additional austerity measures for businesses, asking the provincial governments to implement the same.

According to an official notification issued on Wednesday, shops, markets, malls and general retail outlets will now close at 9pm, while restaurants, cafes and eateries will be allowed to operate until 11pm.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Austerity Measures, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

Under the revised schedule, takeaway and delivery services will remain exempt from the restrictions. Marriage halls and event venues, however, will continue to close at 10pm, with no changes to their current operating hours.

Essential services such as pharmacies, hospitals, fuel stations, and IT and telecom services will also remain exempt from the updated closing-hour regulations.

The committee further instructed provincial governments to ensure the effective enforcement of the guidelines in coordination with federal authorities.

Meanwhile, uncertainty persists as provincial governments have yet to notify revised business closure timings within their respective jurisdictions, despite the federal government's announcement of new restrictions.

It is to be noted here that the federal and provincial governments imposed restrictions on business operating hours across the country in April as part of energy conservation measures introduced in response to a sharp rise in domestic fuel prices triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

The restrictions formed part of the federal government's broader austerity and fuel-conservation strategy aimed at reducing energy consumption amid escalating fuel costs.

However, the measures were temporarily eased last month ahead of Eid ul Adha, which was observed from May 27 to 29.

On May 18, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a nationwide exemption from business closure timings until May 31, allowing commercial centres to operate without the previously imposed restrictions.

The decision came after similar relaxations were announced by provincial administrations. In Punjab, authorities extended relaxed operating hours for markets and commercial centres until June 1, suspending the mandatory 8pm closing time.

Similarly, on May 16, the Sindh government exempted markets, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and marriage halls from fixed closing hours to support economic activity and provide relief to traders and the public.

The governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also lifted restrictions on market and business operating hours, effectively ending the energy-saving measures across the provinces.