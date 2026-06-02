Kohistan corruption case: NAB hands over recovered assets worth over Rs6bn to KP

The headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is in Islamabad. — nab.gov.pk/File

Probe uncovered embezzlement exceeding Rs37bn.

Forensic review covered over 1,500 bank accounts.

Further asset recoveries remain under process: NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) handed over assets worth more than Rs6 billion recovered in the Kohistan financial corruption case to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed formally transferred the recovered assets to KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah during a ceremony held in Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the anti-graft watchdog, assets worth over Rs6 billion were handed over to the provincial government in the first phase. The recovered assets include cash, gold, valuable properties, and luxury vehicles.

The bureau said that the recovery was made possible through a comprehensive and systematic investigation into the Kohistan corruption case.

The Kohistan financial corruption scandal allegedly involved the embezzlement of more than Rs37 billion in public funds.

As part of the probe, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted forensic and financial examinations of more than 1,500 bank accounts.

The NAB chairman said the complex financial fraud was uncovered through effective investigative efforts and praised the bureau's KP Director General Farmanullah and the probe team for their performance.

He added that further recovery efforts are still underway.

Ahmed further said that additional recovered assets would be transferred to the KP government once the relevant legal procedures are completed.

"Public resources are a national trust, and every possible measure will be taken to safeguard them," he said.