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Robert Pattinson reveals daughter's hilarious reaction to his villain role

Robert Pattinson talks about 'Dune 3' and how fatherhood is treating him

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 21, 2026

Robert Pattinson reveals daughter&apos;s hilarious reaction to his villain role
Robert Pattinson reveals daughter's hilarious reaction to his villain role 

Robert Pattinson just proved that no critic hits harder than own kid.

The 39-year-old star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! looking effortlessly cool – think sunglasses, jeans, and a tan suede jacket – while casually promoting what might be his busiest year yet. 

Between The Drama with Zendaya, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three, 2026 is basically the year of Pattinson.

But forget the filmography for a second – his daughter stole the show.

Talking about his transformation into the villain Scytale in Dune: Part Three, Pattinson admitted he looks almost unrecognizable. Almost.

Because at home? Not so much.

“Yeah, but she like kind of looked at my head and pointed it, and she’s like ‘eggy on the top.’ I was like, ‘Are you saying I look the whole head looks like an egg or is it there’s an egg on top of my head?’” The Batman star told Jimmy with a laugh.

Brutal. Honest. Iconic.

For the record, his daughter – whom he shares with Suki Waterhouse – clocked him instantly in the trailer. No disguise survives toddler-level scrutiny.

Of course, host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t let him off easy, poking fun at Pattinson’s long-running (and very tongue-in-cheek) reputation as a “pathological liar.”

Between blockbuster roles and getting roasted at home, Pattinson’s clearly keeping things balanced. Hollywood may see a shape-shifting villain… but his kid? Just dad–with an “eggy” head.

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