Terrorists operating from Afghan sanctuaries will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan's security: CDF

CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir interacts with a soldier on Eid ul Fitr in Kurram, on March 21, 2026. — ISPR

CDF Munir spends Eid ul Fitr with troops, officers.

Field Marshal expresses pride in troops' steadfastness.

Field Marshal prays for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir has stressed that terrorists operating from sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s security.

Pakistani troops were — before a ceasefire was announced due to Eid ul Fitr — responding to the Afghan Taliban’s unprovoked attacks, resulting in the killing of more than 450 Taliban operatives and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and the destruction of several important Afghan infrastructure.

The Pakistani government’s longstanding demand has remained that the Taliban honour the Doha commitments and ensure that the Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Islamabad; however, that promise remains unfulfilled, due to which hostilities between the neighbours have increased.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Field Marshal Munir, who is also the chief of army staff (COAS), visited Kurram to spend Eid ul Fitr with the troops and officers. “The field marshal offered Eid prayers, and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

During his interaction with troops and officers, Field Marshal Munir extended warm Eid greetings and commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and exemplary professionalism in safeguarding the nation.

CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir offers Eid ul Fitr prayer in Kurram, on March 21, 2026. — ISPR

Appreciating the valour and spirit of the troops, the field marshal lauded their achievements during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring lasting peace in the border regions.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, CDF Munir reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used by hostile elements for activities against Pakistan.

Acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, he attributed operational successes to the supreme sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and the unwavering resolve of officers and soldiers dedicated to the greater cause of national security.

CDF Munir expressed pride in the troops’ steadfastness and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ unflinching commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.