Cynthia Erivo steps in after fan heatedly knocked down at show

Cynthia Erivo stepped in to help after a young fan got knocked to the ground by a security guard outside the Noel Coward Theatre in London.

The fan, whose name was Lewis, was waiting to meet the star after her one-woman show Dracula.

Footage online shows that Erivo, 39, telling him to “take a breath, baby” while he said, “I wasn’t just hurt, I was attacked. I’m not an angry person, I don’t put my hands on people.”

Cynthia kept reassuring him, saying that, “I’m so sorry that happened to you. I can see you are hurt, I understand.”

The theatre confirmed the guard wasn’t their employee as sources shared that he may have thought a situation was about to get out of control.

An insider said the Wicked star was very kind and did everything she could to calm the fan down.

Lewis told Cynthia that it wasn’t her fault, saying, “It was nothing to do with you. So I’m so sorry that you’re now having to deal with this. It’s disgusting. It was horrible.”

The Metropolitan Police are looking into what happened.

Erivo, who plays 23 different roles in Dracula, has received great reviews and will continue performing in the show until May 31.

This shows how Cynthia cares about her fans and handled a scary moment with patience and kindness.