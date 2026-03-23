Sahibzada Farhan named ICC Player of the Month after record World Cup run

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2026 after a record-breaking campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka.

Farhan finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 383 runs in seven matches (six innings) at an average of 76.60, with two centuries and two half-centuries.

The hard-hitting right-hander enjoyed a superb run at the global event, striking at 160.25, while also breaking Virat Kohli's longstanding record for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Farhan also became the first batter to score two centuries in a single global event of the shortest format, reaching three figures against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2026. — ICC

"It's an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special," Farhan said.

"It was truly a tournament I'll always cherish, and I'm determined to carry this momentum forward in the series and competitions ahead. I'm deeply grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me - this wouldn't have been possible without them."

It is the first time Farhan has won the monthly ICC award, and he became the first male Pakistan player to do so since Haris Rauf in November 2024.

The 29-year-old also reached a new career-high in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, climbing to second place after his outstanding century against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Farhan was further involved in a record 176-run partnership, the highest for any wicket in T20Is, with Fakhar Zaman. Despite Pakistan's five-run win over the co-hosts, they failed to reach the semi-finals because of an inferior net run rate.

Following his memorable run, Farhan was also named in the ICC Team of the Tournament, having posted scores of 47, 73, 0, 100, DNB, 63 and 100* across seven matches.