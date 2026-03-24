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Pakistan ready to host talks between US and Iran, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end war in Middle East, says premier

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Web Desk
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March 24, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2024. — Reuters
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2024. — Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Islamabad is ready to host talks between the US and Iran to settle the conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East.

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details. 

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