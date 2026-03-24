Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to save England career

England's Ben Duckett celebrates after reaching his century during ICC Men's Champions Trophy Group B encounter against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 22, 2025. — Reuters

England opening batter Ben Duckett has formally withdrawn from the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season to concentrate on his international career.

In an interview to The Telegraph, Duckett said: “It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won’t be coming.”

The left-hander, who was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR20 million at the 2025 auction, said: “I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience.”

By withdrawing from the upcoming tournament, Duckett will be banned from the IPL for two more seasons, keeping him out until 2029.

The BCCI had warned before IPL 2025 that players who opt out post-auction without a legitimate reason would face a two-season suspension.

Responding to a question, the England batter said: “Growing up as a kid, I dreamt of playing cricket for England, and that was it.”

Duckett said that he didn’t know if he’s potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it.

“With the age I am now [31], it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I’m able to represent Delhi. But I’ve thought a lot about this, and know it’s the right decision for my career,” he added.

The batter said: “Everything I had done for four years was building to that moment,” he smiles, ruefully. “And this could have been the best 12 months of my life.”

“I got married in October, then hoped to win the Ashes down under, play a World Cup and win that. That was my vision at the start of the winter. The getting married bit is there, and I’m so happy about that! But after that? It couldn’t really have gone much worse,” he added.

Replying to a question, the batter said that he had made this decision on his own accord, adding: “I’ve spent a lot of time away from home in different places, and it felt like the best thing for me to do to be ready to play for England is to be here right now, at home, refreshing my mind and body. More importantly, play some four-day cricket for Notts, and try to find that form I had last summer.”

He said: “I could have gone to the IPL, spent time on the sidelines, then rushed back into the Test summer. I wouldn’t have time to process the winter, learn from mistakes, and go back to the drawing board with Notts.”

“I want to work with people like Peter Moores, who knows my game inside out. It’ll be so refreshing, and good for my game to go back to him."

Duckett said: “I said throw balls at me and tell me what you think. He might think I am in a good place, then some runs in the middle change your mindset. He might spot some nuggets that I am doing differently from a year ago."

“I am also prioritising being in the best shape of my life come that first Test. I’ve already started with Pete Sim [England’s fitness coach] I don’t know what will happen with selection, it’s been a long time since the Ashes. Fitness has never been the strongest part of my all-round package, that has been scoring runs, but I want to give myself the very best chance,” he added.