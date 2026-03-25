Weather update: Will Karachi see rain today?

Aftermath of early morning rain in Karachi on March 21, 2026. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: Despite an earlier forecast of drizzle and light rain in parts of the city, Karachi is now expected to remain dry for the rest of the day, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazeer said the skies over Karachi are currently clear and mostly sunny, contrary to the earlier rain warning issued by the Met Office.

He said the weather is likely to clear further, with sunshine expected for a few hours during the day. While partly cloudy to cloudy conditions may develop later, he said there is no chance of rain or drizzle in the port city today.

Earlier, the Met Office had predicted partly cloudy weather over the next 24 hours, with chances of rain and drizzle in some areas of Karachi under the influence of a western weather system.

The department had said the city’s maximum temperature was likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius. Humidity was measured at 84%.

Anjum Nazeer, however, said weather conditions could begin changing from tomorrow (Thursday), with the outskirts of Karachi likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds under the existing rain-producing system affecting the region.

He added that a stronger spell of rain, including heavy showers and thunderstorms, was expected on March 28 and 29, with chances of hailstorms as well.

Nazeer further said the system had the potential to intensify in the coming days.

The Met Office had also earlier forecast that Karachi’s northern and eastern parts could receive rain on Thursday (March 26), indicating that while the city may stay dry today, unsettled weather is still expected to affect surrounding areas and intensify later this week.

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued an alert for an expected spell of rain in Karachi and several parts of the province this week, as forecast by the PMD.

In the wake of said rain forecast, the PDMA instructed its staff to remain on high alert with all necessary machinery ready.