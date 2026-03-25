Beatrice's husband Edoardo shocks with ‘immature' display in public

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have recently sparked speculation over their marriage as mixed reports cause fresh wave of anxiety for the couple.

Even though Edo denied having martial woes with Beatrice to Mail on Sunday, many are not convinced, especially people in the couple’s close circle and who have met them.

The Italian aristocrat, who founded his high-end interior design company, had made plenty of appearances with the royal family, with no notable problems. However, a former government minister shared a shocking insight about Edo, which many may not have anticipated.

“I’ve had some experience of Edo myself,” author and politician told Daily Mail.

“At a church service, I found Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands seated behind me,” she recalled. “Edo was laughing loudly and generally behaving like a disrespectful teenager so that, at one point, I turned round and gave him the evil eye that only a woman my age – and a mother – can bestow.”

Nadine did note hat Edo to his credit, straightened up immediately. However, there was no denying the “arrogance” and it was “smacked of immaturity”.

In a Mail on Sunday report, a source stated that Edo is the kind of man who “needs attention”. Moreover, the growing distance between him and Beatrice is caused because his wife’s attention it divided between their two young children and her father Andrew’s arrest.

Nadine believes that the description checks out from what she saw in-person.

Meanwhile, those who know King Charles’s niece have very little time for Edo.

“Beatrice herself is very likeable and a kind person but, Edo, he’s smarmy,” one person who knows the couple said while another called Edo “a little p***k”.