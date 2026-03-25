Meghan Markle accused of halting Harry's bid to return to UK

Meghan Markle's recent moves have ignited new tension amid reports of Prince Harry's bid to return to the UK.

The Duchess' latest string of appearances left the observers in surprise as she's trying to play the royal even afetr saying goodbye to the Firm in 2020 over her differences with the senior members and their alleged biased treatment of her.

On the other hand, Harry's recent interviews and claims reveal as he's very serious, even desperate, to return to the royal fold, leaving no stone unturned to take his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to experience royal luxuries and duties.

But some of Meghan's actions are said to be causing pronblems in the process of reconciliation.

According to an insider, "The royals believe that Duchess is unwilling to let Prince Harry reconcile with his family, and her recent actions have forced them to turn against him."

They went on to claim: "The Duchess' moves seem to be driving a wedge between Harry and his Family."

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, "I’m sure questions are going to be asked about Meghan advertising herself as Duchess of Sussex. That is, of course, her title – but things become a little murky if she chooses to use it for commercial activities."

The recent moves will have undoubtedly raised eyebrows within the Firm, following the late Queen’s demand that the couple stopped using their HRH titles – a request they have cleverly maneuvered around by utilising Harry’s ‘Prince’ title, his given birthright, and their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Jennie belives Meghan and Harry's upcoming tour of Australia may have also sparked some confusion behind the Palace walls.

In reaction to the Montecito-based couple's official announcement, the expert said: "I suppose the King and his family might wonder why Harry and Meghan have chosen to announce their visit to Australia with quite such a flourish."

The Duchess has already confirmed to be holding a Q and A at a £1700 a ticket women’s retreat in Sydney, where she’ll also pose for photos with guests.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s alleged copycat moves are also sparking angers among the Waleses.

She is being accused of copying the royal playbook to tease or compete with Princess Kate, and allegedly forcing Harry to follow in her footsteps.