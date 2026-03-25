King Charles issues statement as Camilla, Harry rift worsens: 'No reunion'

King Charles shared a major update about his 2026 plans as the messy feud between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry returned to the spotlight.

The monarch's team issued a statement, revealing the King's vision amid family tensions.

The official Instagram page of the King's country home, Highgrove, shared that they are bringing a delightful programme of garden tours.

According to the message shared on Tuesday, "New for 2026: Garden Experiences at Highgrove. Discover our unique Garden Experiences, learning from expert gardeners and garden guides at Highgrove, followed by a delicious cream tea or elegant afternoon tea.

"Meet the Head of Horticulture at the @kingsfoundation, Melissa Simpson. Wildflower meadow management, potting in the garden, topiary experience and many more... Selected dates between May and October."

The new announcement left royal fans excited as they commented that they cannot wait to explore the beautiful gardens.

However, it is interesting to note here that this new post came at a time when the Queen's dislike of Harry's beloved wife, Meghan, once again came to light.

Tom Bower, in his explosive book, claimed that Camilla believed Meghan "brainwashed" Harry, resulting in a deep family feud.

The spokesperson of Harry hit back at these comments, showcasing the Duke of Sussex's anger.

Earlier, Ingrid Seward said that the Prince made a mistake by reacting harshly, as it only deepens the rift with his own family, meaning the chances of reunion fade.