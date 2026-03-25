 
Geo News

King Charles issues statement as Camilla, Harry rift worsens: 'No reunion'

Royal team issues update on King Charles major plans for year 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

King Charles issues statement as Camilla, Harry rift worsens: &apos;No reunion&apos;
King Charles issues statement as Camilla, Harry rift worsens: 'No reunion'

King Charles shared a major update about his 2026 plans as the messy feud between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry returned to the spotlight.

The monarch's team issued a statement, revealing the King's vision amid family tensions.

The official Instagram page of the King's country home, Highgrove, shared that they are bringing a delightful programme of garden tours.

According to the message shared on Tuesday, "New for 2026: Garden Experiences at Highgrove. Discover our unique Garden Experiences, learning from expert gardeners and garden guides at Highgrove, followed by a delicious cream tea or elegant afternoon tea.

"Meet the Head of Horticulture at the @kingsfoundation, Melissa Simpson. Wildflower meadow management, potting in the garden, topiary experience and many more... Selected dates between May and October."

The new announcement left royal fans excited as they commented that they cannot wait to explore the beautiful gardens.

However, it is interesting to note here that this new post came at a time when the Queen's dislike of Harry's beloved wife, Meghan, once again came to light.

Tom Bower, in his explosive book, claimed that Camilla believed Meghan "brainwashed" Harry, resulting in a deep family feud.

The spokesperson of Harry hit back at these comments, showcasing the Duke of Sussex's anger.

Earlier, Ingrid Seward said that the Prince made a mistake by reacting harshly, as it only deepens the rift with his own family, meaning the chances of reunion fade. 

Queen Camilla daring move shocks Prince Harry after big announcement
Queen Camilla daring move shocks Prince Harry after big announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Montecito neighbours take decisive step: ‘not hate'
Prince Harry, Meghan Montecito neighbours take decisive step: ‘not hate'
Kate Middleton's former aide breaks silence after leaving Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton's former aide breaks silence after leaving Kensington Palace
Beatrice's husband Edoardo shocks with ‘immature' display in public
Beatrice's husband Edoardo shocks with ‘immature' display in public
Prince Harry puts King Charles reunion at big risk with fiery statement
Prince Harry puts King Charles reunion at big risk with fiery statement
Princess Kate forced to act as Meghan triggers Palace with latest antics
Princess Kate forced to act as Meghan triggers Palace with latest antics
Sarah Ferguson secret allies step in as Beatrice and Eugenie shut doors
Sarah Ferguson secret allies step in as Beatrice and Eugenie shut doors
King Charles pushes ahead with US trip: Details unveiled
King Charles pushes ahead with US trip: Details unveiled