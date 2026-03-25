NDMA forecasts rain, thunderstorms across country in next 24 hours

Vehicles seen driving through the roads of Islamabad as the city received heavy pre-monsoon rains on June 24, 2023. — Online

NDMA says western wind system entering from Balochistan.

Met Office warns of risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents in vulnerable localities advised to take precautions.

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of rainfall and thunderstorms across the country over the next 12 to 24 hours.

In its weather advisory on Wednesday, the NDMA said that a system of western winds entering from the southwestern belt of Balochistan is likely to impact most regions, bringing showers accompanied by strong winds and gusty storms.

NDMA has cautioned about the risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal amid ongoing rainfall.

Residents in vulnerable localities have been advised to remain alert and adopt precautionary measures to minimise potential damage.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours in Islamabad and several cities of Punjab, including Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Lahore, Mianwali and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to the forecast, rainfall is also likely in Khushab, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms, dust storms and strong winds is expected in various parts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with chances of hailstorms at isolated locations.

In view of the anticipated downpour, the NDMA has already issued an alert for possible flooding in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast flash floods in Balochistan, particularly in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Zhob and Lasbela.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flood-like conditions are also expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Parachinar, Peshawar, Mardan and Swabi, prompting authorities to advise precautionary measures in vulnerable areas.

Snowfall is also expected in the upper and mountainous regions of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is also likely in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.

Rain with thunderstorms is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.

Dust storms, strong winds and rain are also likely in Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Rain is expected in parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, including Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Astore, Diamer, Ghizer, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli and Neelum Valley.

In Balochistan, rain is also forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar and Lasbela.

Rain with thunderstorms is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours in Sindh cities including Kashmore, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Larkana.

NDMA has warned that strong winds, lightning and hailstorms across the country may damage weak structures, trees and power lines. Rainfall could make roads slippery and disrupt traffic flow, while snowfall in mountainous areas is likely to affect travel.

Continuous rainfall in hilly regions may heighten the risk of landslides. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, drive cautiously and adhere to official weather advisories. During strong winds and storms, the public is urged to stay away from trees, fragile structures and installations.

Tourists and travelers heading to northern areas have been cautioned to check weather and road conditions in advance. NDMA has encouraged citizens to obtain timely updates through its official mobile application “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert.”

Meanwhile, the Authority has directed all provincial and district administrations to remain on high alert and take necessary measures to cope with the expected weather situation.