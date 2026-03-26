Princess Beatrice husband takes shocking step, fuels rumours again

Princess Beatrice's husband once again returned to the headlines after his quiet social media move came to notice.

A few days ago, the property developer shared a video featuring his trip to Los Angeles, and it was captioned as "life is not a movie."

However, the video is now deleted, leaving people assuming things.

Netizens speculate that the couple may be facing challenges behind the scenes, as scrutiny remains intense due to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's connections to Epstein.

There were also rumours about Beatrice and Edo's marital woes.

But, it was denied by the couple's pal to HELLO! that the talks surrounding their marriage problems are "not true at all."

"The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating is their busy jobs and looking after their children! They've both had recent stints working abroad and, like so many working parents, have been balancing work with looking after the kids," the source shared.

An insider said that Beatrice and Edo's relationship is as strong as before. The only distance between them is due to work and other professional commitments.